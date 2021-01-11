Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Folk Singer Hanumantha Rejects Kannada Bigg Boss Offer?

Kannada Saregamapa singer Hanumantha who stole the hearts of millions of music lovers across Karnataka with his folk numbers in the TV reality show is said to have rejected an offer to take part in the upcoming season of Kannada Bigg Boss.

We all know that Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin from the third week of January. The house is almost ready with technicalities being checked to ensure there are no glitches in camera and mikes which are crucial to the show. We all know that Bigg Boss contestants are required to stay locked up inside the house for 100 days. They will have no contact with the outside world and also their mobile access too is cut off. Their behaviour, interaction with housemates, temperament, relationship with co-contestants all are under close scrutiny of cameras.

Bigg Boss organisers open the voting lines and ask viewers to pick contestants who will stay in the house and who will be eliminated from the house. Colors Kannada is all set to begin a brand new season of Bigg Boss season 8 and there are several celebrity names doing the rounds including that of Tik Tok Stars Bindu Gowda and Sonu Gowda among others. The latest we heard was that folk singer and reality show talent Hanumantha will enter the house as one of the contestants. However, he is said to have denied the reports. During the interview with the media, he is also believed to have admitted to getting offers from filmmakers to sing in their movies about which he is yet to decide. However, he is not interested in taking part in the Bigg Boss Season 8 contrary to what is being said in reports.It is worth mentioning here that the former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant was honored by Yuva Dasara Committee at Maharaja College Grounds in Mysuru in October 2019. Hanumantha was also a participant in the Kannada dance reality show Dance Karnataka Dance.

Hanumantha, who is a native of Haveri was a shepherd before entering Kannada TV reality shows. Even though he is not a trained singer, his rendition of folk songs have won a million hearts.

Kichcha Sudeep is busy wrapping up his upcoming movie Phantom so he can allot quality time to play host for the TV reality show Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will go on air soon after Sankranthi. However, the names of contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house are yet to be made official. Meanwhile, there is no official word on the inclusion of common man in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Stay tuned for updates.