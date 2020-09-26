HYDERABAD: With the passing away of S P Balasubrahmanyam, fondly known as SPB, it is an end of an era. The legendary music icon counted Telugu movie 'Sankarabharanam' and 1981 hit 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' as films that were the turning points of his singing journey.

We all know SPB or Balu sir as a humble man termed his professional journey as "amazing". In an interview to a news agency that he had given five years ago, he said that one of his regrets in his life was missing his children grow up. His other regrets in life include not learning classical music and not completing his engineering degree.

"It is amazing. I don't know how I lasted so long. I am not a trained singer. At this age, I am getting work and I am able to deliver, Balasubrahmanyam had said.

"I missed watching my children grow up. I dedicated (to singing) all my 49 years (in the year 2015). On an average, I am working 11 hours every day. I missed my children growing," he had said.

SPB, although was not trained in classical singing, the legendary singer saw it as a "blessing in disguise", adding that had he learnt it, he would have not sung light music (songs) well.

The singer, who got his first break in the 1966 Telugu film 'Sri Sri Sri Maryaada Raamanna', had felt every day is a turning point because his passion and sincere approach towards work and his dedication kept him going.

"If I have to report (for recording of songs) at 5 o'clock, I rush come what may. I prepare myself. I never go to the microphone until I am sure of it. Whether small or big directors, I will do justice," he had said.

On what life has taught him, SPB had said, "Be simple. Dont make things complicated and everything falls in the right groove if you deserve it."

S P Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday at a Chennai hospital. After waging 52 days of grim battle for life following COVID-19 infection, the 74-year old singer suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest and the end came in the afternoon, a day after his condition turned extremely critical. However, the hospital said SPB had tested negative for COVID-19 on September 4.

The whole nation griefed the death of the music icon, a six-time national award winner who was honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. The impeccable singer had sung over 40,000 songs in films and albums in 16 languages.