Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who tested positive for coronavirus was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5. SP Charan, the son of SPB is sharing the health updates with the fans through social media.

On Tuesday, SP Charan posted a selfie video and explained why his posts are in English. He said that, "A lot of people have asked me to put up these posts in Tamil. The reason I chose to speak in English is because dad has a lot of fans all over the country. For me to put up these posts in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam or all the other languages he sang in is very time-consuming. I am in between prayers, doctors, and putting up updates for his fans. So please understand. If there are people who are not able to understand what I'm saying, please explain it to them. So, the news will spread, and the positivity will also spread."

SP Charan also said that, "I had a conversation with my doctors today. Everything seems normal. Dad is responding to the treatment... He is almost 90 percent out of sedation. We are grateful to the affection and prayers that have come to my father's way. Also, grateful to the MGM Healthcare and the doctors who are diligently working on my father and his treatment and make sure that he recovers from this illness. Hopefully, we will meet him soon." Here is the video.

Of late, a news of SPB testing negative did rounds in the social media but, there is no truth in the news. SP Charan dismissed all the talks of his father testing negative for COVID-19. He said that the health condition of SPB is stable and is still on life support.