RX 100 Actor Karthikeya Engaged?

Tollywood's young and talented hero Kartikeya Gummakonda got engaged amidst close friends and family members. According to the reports, it is said to be an arranged marriage and the details about his fiancee are yet to be known.

The first picture from the engagement ceremony is going viral on all social media platforms. In the pic, one could see the engaged couple pose for a photo with their family members.

On the professional front, Kartikeya was seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga in which he acted alongside Lavanya Tripathi. The film turned out as a decent hit at the box office. Now, the RX 100 fame actor is going to step into Kollywood with Ajith's Valimai directed by H Vinoth. It is said that he is going to essay the role of the antagonist in the movie, Valimai.

Kartikeya will also be seen in Raja Vikramarka in which he will be seen as an NIA officer.

Kartikeya is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. He proved his acting mettle with the film, RX 100 and later acted in many movies like Prematho Mee Karthik, Hippi, Guna 369, Nani's Gang Leader, and 90ML.