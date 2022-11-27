Run Raja Run Actress Bollywood Debut in Maarrich

Actress Seerat Kapoor is all braced to make her Bollywood debut with Maarrich, slated for release on December 9. The ravishing actress made her Tollywood debut with the film Run Raja Run, which was one of the year’s biggest hits at the time. Later, she cemented her place in the industry by proving her mettle in films like Tiger, Columbus, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Okka Kshanam, Touch Chesi Chudu, Krishna and His Leela, and Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma.

Since her debut in Run Raja Run, the Maarrich actress has received a lot of love from the audience. For an actor, that love from the audience is everything. On talking about it, Seerat says, “I was showered with utmost love and appreciation for my debut film, Run Raja Run down South. It’s their encouragement and support that’s led me to Bollywood. I believe that a connection between an artist and their audience is an organic and honest bond built over time. I’d rather let it breathe and unfold to me than force it to do so. The process of filmmaking is almost the same. It’s more the team’s synergy that sets the atmosphere right. The actress also talked about her new project, “You will always get to see a new me. I’m shooting a dance musical in my next feature film, produced by Dil Raju.”

We can't wait to see Seerat on the big screen, can you?

In terms of her professional career, Seerat Kapoor will also be playing the female lead in Dil Raju's next production venture, which is yet to be titled. Seerat Kapoor also achieved midnight fame with her song, 'Slow Slow' alongside Badshah.