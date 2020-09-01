Noel Sean entered into Telugu Cinema a decade ago as an actor. He proved his talent as a composer, song writer and DJ as well. He is known for his acting talent more so than for his singing talent now-a-days.

He might enter Bigg Boss 4 house soon, if the rumoured contestant list is to be believed. The actor-singer announced his divorce on social media.

He got divorced from his wife, Esther whom he got married to, few years ago. The couple looked totally in love and lost in each other during their marriage.

The actor-singer did not reveal much of the details about the cause for separation but wished his ex-wife, a beautiful life ahead. He also said that he believes in God and in new beginnings.

He is one of the favorite actors of director Sukumar and he got very impactful roles in films like Kumari 22 F and Rangasthalam films. He tried to use the fame and prove himself as a lead, but that did not work out for him, as much as he expected.