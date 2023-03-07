Rumour Has It: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 to premiere NEXT Month

Hyderabad: Much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu 7 show will likely premiere in the last week of April. There are speculations that everyone’s favourite reality show is in the pipeline. However, we’re waiting to hear an official announcement from the Bigg Boss Telugu makers on the upcoming season.

The grapevine around season 7 has already triggered speculations over the likely celebrity contestants this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite reality show and excited to see their favourite contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

Tollywood veteran Nagarjuna has hosted the Bigg Boss Telugu for a long time and fans of the reality show are expecting him to make a comeback on the show. Every time, seasoned anchor-actress Rashmi Gautam's name would come up as a contestant and the same thing happened when the curtains were coming down on the Bigg Boss Telugu 6. However, the actress has put all the rumours to rest by declaring that she was not entering the Bigg Boss house in season 7.

Also Read: In Pics: Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Celebrate 12th Wedding Anniversary