Rules For Guests at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are a couple who don’t like anything conventional and are always the ones to do something different. The actors' wedding prep is currently in full swing and from whatever one can see they have some quirky elements lined up for their wedding celebrations including their invites.

The actors have decided to not go with the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease.

Their invite also stated that “Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real time”.

The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time.

Their move is unlike their contemporaries in the industry such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma, who opted for an intimate affair that involved a no phone policy for guests.

The couple will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30, and conclude in Mumbai on October 7.

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on October 2 and October 7 respectively apart from other celebratory events.

After many delays owing to the pandemic and commitment of shoots, the actors who were originally set to marry in April 2020, had their wedding delayed a few times over owing to the ever-evolving situation of Covid-19, and the duo were busy with commitments of shoots of projects they have been tied to.

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for a few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in the Maldives.

Courtesy: Free Press Journal