Rubina's First Task in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most-watched reality show on television and has broken all TRP records in each season. Rohit Shetty, the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi, keeps the audience glued to their TV sets with his cool hosting skills.

KKK12 viewers can't wait to watch the news season. There are rumours doing the rounds on social media platforms about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, there was a rumour that Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani had been eliminated from the show. But the information has not been confirmed by either the makers or the contestant. The first promo photos are all over Twitter and YouTube.

According to the buzz on social media, Rohit told Rubina that he saw Abhinav in Cape Town and Rubina was both shocked and excited that Rohit was going to give her a surprise. But after a while, Rohit gets a frog and says that it is Abhinav and asks her to kiss the frog. Rubina refuses, but Rohit says that she must do it in some way or the other, so it is better to do it now.

Finally, Rubina kisses the frog. And that is all about the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The second stunt task shoot began yesterday. For more details, follow Sakshi Post.