Rubina, Munawar to Dominate KKK12

Rohit Shetty is back with Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 with the most popular contestants. The contestants were flown to South Africa for the shoot on Friday. Khatron Ke Khiladi viewers can't wait to see the season as there is buzz that KKK makers are up with unique ideas.

Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, and Faisal Sheikh are the contestants who are participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

Most of them have huge popularity and are crazed about their past shows. And it also seems like male contestants will have stiff competition from female contestants. Rubina and Munawar have a powerful fan base.

Munawar got good fame with Kangana's Lock Upp reality show and Rubina with her performance in Bigg Boss Hindi season 14. Netizens say that Munawar and Rubina are going to dominate the show more than the other contestants. What do you say? Comment below.