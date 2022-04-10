RRR Two Week Collections: Rajamouli Movie Breaks All Box Office Records in Hindi Belt

SS Rajalouli's RRR movie is creating history at the box office. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is all set to create a new benchmark at the box office. RRR collections have surpassed that of Baahubali at the box office by collecting 1000 cr in two weeks overall. The total worldwide collection on day 16 has crossed Rs 1000 cr. RRR is still pulling crowds to the big screen. Till now, there are only two movies that have joined the 1000 crore club—Dangal and Baahubali 2. Now, RRR has joined the list. Talking about RRR Hindi collection, so far the film has collected Rs 200 cr net in just two weeks of its release.

Here are official figures of RRR Hindi

Week 1: Rs 132.59 cr

Week 2: Rs 76 cr

Total: Rs 208.59 cr

RRR is a period action drama film helmed by S. S. Rajamouli who has written the film along with his father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in prominent roles. RRR is a fictional story about two well known names in the Telugu freedom struggle—Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British.

