RRR Trailer Leaked Ahead of its Release

Director SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'RRR' trailer has been released in theatres. It is worth mentioning here that there are no special screens for RRR trailer. The film's trailer will be played during the interval of movies that are currently running. Currently, Akhanda, Skylab are showing in theatres. Rajamouli wanted the audience and fans to have a theatrical experience, so he came up with innovative promotions. Unforutanley, RRR trailer was leaked on social media. Here's the trailer for you which is in bits shared by the fans and the audience.

Also Read: First Review Of RRR Trailer

The official RRR trailer will be out on YouTube at 4 PM. The run time of the trailer is 3 minutes and 6 seconds. RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is slated for release on January 7, 2022.