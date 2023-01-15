Pan India film RRR directed by Tollywood director SS Rajamouli which broke records in India has been doing extremely well across the globe as well. For a Telugu cinema, it has achieved collections of more than Rs.1200 crores all over the world. And the icing on the cake was the song Naatu Naatu receiving the prestigious Golden Globes award in Louisiana recently. The song received the award in the 'Best Original Song' category and music director MM Keeravani took the award in an event which was attended by the RRR team in tow.

Fans and film folks believe that the Golden Globes Award is just a step towards the film getting an Oscar award and the Telugu people also are sincerely rooting for the cause of RRR at the Oscars and the hashtag with the same name is also popular on social media.

But since RRR is an Indian film, many foreigners think that it is a Bollywood movie that has become popular including Hindi music. However, our Jakkana cleared the air and Rajamouli proudly declared that it is a pure Telugu language film.

Speaking at an event held in America, Rajamouli said, 'RRR is not a Bollywood movie, it is a South Indian film and a Telugu film'.

The video byte where SS Rajamouli is speaking related to this is currently going viral.

Meanwhile couldn't contain his excitement after he met Hollywood star director Steven Spielberg at an after-party event at the Golden Globes even. Taking to Twitter Rajamouli shared a picture of him with Spielberg along with composer MM Keeravaani and wrote,"I just met GOD!!!" with fire emojis and another image shows the filmmaker gushing at the Hollywood veteran director.

