RRR team made a sensation with the teaser, "Bheem for Ramaraju" across the Telugu diaspora and even many others wondered what Rajamouli will be coming up next after Baahubali 2.

The movie style and execution gave his fans enough stuff to say that their Rajamouli has become truly International director now. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan looked their parts in the small teaser.

Fans of the actors got completely hyped up for the project with the teaser as their energy levels have dropped a little bit with film taking time finish and release. But the pandemic again disappointed NTR fans as they expected "Ramaraju For Bheem" teaser to be equally stunning.

They went on to abuse Rajamouli and team for not releasing the teaser on-time. Well, the team has announced that on 22nd October, they will release the teaser.

Team started shooting with both the leads and released a glimpse of it as well. They have completed the teaser shoot and have decided to start regular shoot from November first week.

Alia Bhatt will join the team by then. But NTR and Ram Charan will join the film shoot in December, again. For now, RRR team has taken a break to complete post production of RRR next teaser.