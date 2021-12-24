RRR Team on Bigg Boss 15 Sets For Movie Promotions

Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be a star-studded event. Actors Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt from the 'RRR' team will feature in the show for the weekend.

It is known that host Salman Khan is quite close to both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. He has always praised them and seen encouraging for their movies. Jr. NTR and Ramcharan are also huge fans of Salman.

Along with the cast of the film, director SS Rajamouli also appears on the Bigg Boss 15 stage. The RRR stars will interact with the housemates and also conduct different tasks.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen Breaksup With Boyfriend

Meanwhile, the 'Ticket To Finale' challenge has been postponed till Wednesday. During the 'Dragon Fire,' a dragon is set in the garden, and when the buzzer sounds, an egg is sent through a belt.

The nominated candidates attempted to get and safeguard the egg. Rakhi was the referee. Umar Riaz informed Shamita Shetty that he would want to see Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee eliminated first.

Umar Riaz also told Nishant Bhat that he would stand behind Karan and Rashami to the end.