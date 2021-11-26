RRR Janani Song and 5 Other Mother Sentiment Songs in Telugu Every Tollywood Fan Should Hear

Ranam Roudram Rudhiram(RRR) is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While the movie team has already released two songs- 'Dosti' and 'Naatu Naatu', another song "Janani" is all set to release on Friday at 5.00 pm. While the movie team promoted this song saying it is all about mother sentiment.

Coming to mother sentimental songs, it's been a while since the film-makers have released a song on mother sentiment. Here are the other top songs on mother Sentiment in Telugu:

Baahubali- Mamatala Thalli

Raghuvaran Btech- Amma Amma

Bichagadu- Vanda Devule Digi Vachina

Manam- Kanipenchina ma Ammake

