RRR Shooting Begins From Today, Deets Inside

HYDERABAD: It's unlock time for Tollywood! In the latest update for all SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan fans the news is that Ram Charan has resumed the shooting for the much awaited period action movie "Rise Roar Revolt" ('RRR') from Monday.

As per reports the filming of RRR which was indefinitely delayed due to the ongoing pandemic has started and this comes exactly a day after the State government completely lifted the lockdown in Telangana.

The news came to light when his hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram and shared a picture with Charan.

"Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots. Starting my day with a haircut for superstar Ram Charan for the movie #RRR directed by everyone's favourite @ssrajamouli Sir."

Ram Charan also shared Hakim's post on his Instagram story and wrote, "'RRR' begins post lockdown 2.0." SS Rajamouli’s "RRR" stars Ram Charan alongside along with Jr NTR in the lead and also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles and is produced by DVV Entertainments.

RRR makers had initially announced that the film would release theatrically on October 13 but there is still no clarity whether it would release at that time given the situation in the State.

