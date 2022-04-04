RRR Set to Break Baahubali Box Office Record

Rajamouli's latest offering RRR continues to rock the box office worldwide. The film's collections which had slowed down during the week day, picked up over the weekend taking in humongous moolah at the box office. The Rajamouli movie continues to break all records at the box office. By end of Saturday, RRR collections had already crossed 800 crores. On day 10, that is Sunday, Rajamouli's period flick had amassed a whopping 15 crore from Telugu states alone. RRR box collections on day 10 stood at 230 plus crores which is quite impressive considering the mixed review the movie garnered at the box office.

Here's a breakup of figures of RRR in last 10 days.

Day 1: Rs 74.11 Crore

Day 2: Rs 31.63 Crore

Day 3: Rs 33. 35 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.73 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.63 Crore

Day 6: Rs 9.54 Crore

Day 7: Rs 7.48 Crore

Day 8: Rs 8.33 Crore

Day 9: Rs 19.62 Crore

Day 10: Rs 15 Crore

Total: Rs 230.60 Crore

Interestingly, RRR collected a whopping 21 crores plus in the Hindi belt, thereby joining the 200 crore club.

RRR was produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainment banner. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn in key roles.