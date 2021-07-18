RRR Release May Dent Thala Ajith Valimai Collections At Box Office

Ajith's Valimai is one of the most awaited films in the south Indian film industry. Expectations are very high on the grand celluloid. The motion poster of Valimai has grabbed all the attention and fans are overwhelmed with the updates from the team. H Vinoth is the director of the movie and is produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Zee Studios. Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayappa, Pugazh, and Sumithra will be seen in the key roles in the flick.

Besides Valimai, RRR is also one of the most anticipated movies in South Cinema. The makers of the movie are likely to release the film on October 13th. SS Rajamouli is the director of the film and it is being made on a huge budget. Expectations are very high on the film as it features two top stars from Tollywood - Jr NTR and Ram Charan. So, reports claim that Valimai is likely to face the RRR effect.

Initially, Boney Kapoor who is financing the project Valimai planned to release the movie during Diwali. On the other hand, the makers of the movie Annatthe in which Rajinikanth will be seen as the male lead have also planned to release the film during that time only. So, Boney Kapoor planned to release Valimai on October 13th. However, official information regarding this is awaited.

Another news is that the release date of the movie is likely to be postponed to January 2022. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.