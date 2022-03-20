RRR: Rajamouli Thanks AP CM YS Jagan for GO on Ticket Prices

RRR director SS Rajamouli thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for GO on ticket prices. We all know that Rajamouli along with the producer DVV Danayya had met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and requested to provide a special benefit on increased ticket prices under a recent Government Order. Under the new GO, the government notifies separate rates for a period of 10 days from the date of release of super high-budget movies.

RRR, is an action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli and financed by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt will be seen in a key role in the film. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries. Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Rajamouli scripted the film from the original story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. RRR was set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

