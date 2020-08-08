RRR Producer DVV Danayya Tests Positive For Coronavirus

It’s become quite clear that COVID-19 doesn’t care who you are or how famous you are. For the past few days, many of the biggest names like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajamouli, SP Balasubrahmanyam, and a few other celebrities have contracted the coronavirus.

Now the latest to add to the list of those who were diagnosed with the dangerous coronavirus is D V V Danayya. He is currently producing the much-talked film ‘RRR. He has isolated himself at his residence in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Danayya has been suffering from fever for a few days and went through the coronavirus test and the results came positive. The famous producer is in home isolation and is getting needed treatment as per the advice of doctors.

Danayya bankrolled the film ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ in 2019. The film directed by Boyapati Srinu turned out to be a disaster. Now, the Tollywood producer pinned all his hopes on his upcoming film ‘RRR’, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

The movie is being made on a huge budget and expectations are very high. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in 2021.