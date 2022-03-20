RRR Pre-release Event Bengaluru: Rajamouli Interesting Comments On Megastar Chiranjeevi

The entire team of RRR is quite busy with the promotions. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and others have attended the pre-release event that took place at Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. Rajamouli praised the efforts of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

He said, "People called him names, spread many things against him. But, he was the only one who decided to try harder for solutions. We all had tried our ways but gave up. Chiranjeevi sir made it possible for us to walk towards resolution."

Rajamouli further stated that "He hates to be called the Industry head. But, for me, he is the head of the industry now. He is a selfless man, who has bent down, just for the welfare of the industry."

Rajamouli also thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for their support regarding the films.

