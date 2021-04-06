RRR No.3 In 2021's Most Awaited Movie List, Which Film At No.1?

With the Coronavirus pandemic this year, we saw several movie releases getting delayed at the box office. While some took the digital route and got released on OTT platforms, some are adamant about the theatrical releases, especially the big-ticket ventures. Following the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases again, many movie lovers doubt there will not be any theatrical releases in the coming months. Survey company Ormax Media has shared the list of most awaited films of the year and Rajamouli’s RRR is here as well. Check out the film that’s topping the list.

KGF2

Just like Baahubali raised the excitement for its second part among the audience, KGF 2 has done the same. People are waiting to see an intense face-off between Rocky Bhai (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay Dutt). This film also features Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty which is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Golmaal 5

Ajay Devgn declared the next instalment of the longest-running Bollywood franchise in November 2019, with director Rohit Shetty. Apart from the Singham actor, the comic caper will see Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu reprising their roles.

RRR

After the monstrous success of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli's RRR seems to be another record-breaker at the box office. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

Satyameva Jayate 2

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar's Satyameva Jayate 2 promises to take the audience on an entertaining ride.