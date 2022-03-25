RRR Movie Review, Rating: Watch it for Rajamouli's Sheer Brilliance

After the super successful franchise Baahubali 1 and 2 which created new records and set new benchmarks in the Indian box office, fans were eagerly waiting to know what Rajamouli had on his mind next. Following Baahubali's massive success, lead actor Prabhas became a pan India star. He was flooded with offers from across the industry. In the meantime, Baahublai director SS Rajamouli announced in a huge press conference that his next film would be a period flick, although fictitious and will star Jr NTR and Ram Charan as freedom fighters. He also stated that Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were signed up for the movie. This only raised the expectations of the audience who knew another big movie was on the cards. RRR hit theatres today. Tickets in most theatres are sold out not to mention that they cost the price of gold! So, how is the money? Is Rajamouli's RRR worth your time and money? Read on to find out...

RRR plot: Alluri Sitharamaju (Ram Charan) is a police official under the British Government. He wants to rise in the ranks at any cost even if it means being loyal the Britishers. However, there is an important reason behind his huge aspiration. On the other hand, Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who has only been in the forest all his life has no clue about the freedom struggle. He sticks to his world which is him and his family. A girl from Bheem's camp is taken away by the Britishers. Bheem gets out of the forest to find her. That's when he comes face to face with Alluri Sitharamaraju. The actual movie begins from there. What happens next has to be seen on the big screen to be enjoyed. Rajamouli is known for weaving fictitious stories and RRR is another such beautiful tale.

Production Values and Analysis

Ever sine Magadheera, Eega and Baahubali people have taken it for granted that all Rajamouli projects would be on a huge scale. It is evident right from the scene 1 of RRR the effort Rajamouli has put into this movie. Half way into the movie and you realise that the making overshadows even the storyline. So we guess the maker could have gone easy in some simple scenes which are also depicted in total grandeur. But having said that, the scenes are no doubt a visual feast to the audience who have come to theatres to witness something big. Even though the twists in the plot that Rajamouli offers keep the audience engrossed throughout the movie, the 3 hour duration makes the audience a tad bit impatient. The highlight is Ram charan being depicted as fire and NTR as water and the fight scene is mind-blowing.

Technical brilliance

There is no doubt Vijayendra Prasad has penned a genius script for his son and to execute that vision on screen, Rajamouli has roped in the best of technicians whose brilliance is there for everyone to see on the big screen. Cinematographer Senthil Kumar is a huge asset to the team. He has managed to bring alive on screen the vision of director Rajamouli in RRR. It wouldn't be wrong to say that his contribution to the movie is immense. The way he has captured hunting scenes in forests and fight sequences are just a few of the many brilliant scenes that reflects his talent. Another person who deserves credit is MM Keeravani. The Naattu Naattu song is foot tapping while BGM elevates the scenes in the movie.

Performance

Whoever watches the movie RRR would agree that Rajamouli's choice of cast is perfect. Ram charan shines as Alluri Sitharamaraju amd this is his career best performance after Rangasthalam. Charan's role in RRR carries a lot of weightage and his fiery performance has to be watched to be appreciated.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, proves yet again that acting is in his blood. He is brilliant as Komaram Bheem and his versatality needs no introduction.

Except for Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitharamaraju, there is no scope for others to perform or showcase their talent as the screen space they get is limited. Samudrakani, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran breathe life into their characters and shine in their roles. Even though their roles are limited, they are significant to the movie's plot.

RRR Plus points

Jr NTR, Charan performance

Interval Bang

Music

Minus

Even simple scenes are glorified

Lag in a few places

Verdict: RRR is yet another masterpiece of SS Rajamouli. The cast and crew have put their heart and soul into bringing alive on screen the director's vision. Watch it for Rajamouli's sheer brilliance.

Rating: 3.25/5

