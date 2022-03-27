RRR Movie Box Office Collection Areawise Breakup
SS Rajamouli movie has shattered all records yet again. His latest offering RRR starring Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Ram charan and Ajay Devgn is unstoppable at the box office. RRR has set the box office on fire with impressive figures at the ticket window. The film is running to packed theatres and the collections are expected to grow over the weekend.
Here's a areawise breakup of RRR collections
AP / Telangana: 40-50 Crore gross
Tamil Nadu: 9-11 Crore gross
Karnataka / : 7-10 Crore gross
Kerala: 3-5 Crore gross
Hindi: 26 to 29 Crore nett or 32 -35 Crore gross inclusive of Telugu version in North India
All India: 91 to 111 Crore gross
Overseas: 30 to 40 Crores
Worldwide: 121 to 151 Crore gross
PS: These are estimated figures.