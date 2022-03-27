RRR Movie Box Office Collection Areawise Breakup

SS Rajamouli movie has shattered all records yet again. His latest offering RRR starring Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Ram charan and Ajay Devgn is unstoppable at the box office. RRR has set the box office on fire with impressive figures at the ticket window. The film is running to packed theatres and the collections are expected to grow over the weekend.

Here's a areawise breakup of RRR collections

AP / Telangana: 40-50 Crore gross

Tamil Nadu: 9-11 Crore gross

Karnataka / : 7-10 Crore gross

Kerala: 3-5 Crore gross

Hindi: 26 to 29 Crore nett or 32 -35 Crore gross inclusive of Telugu version in North India

All India: 91 to 111 Crore gross

Overseas: 30 to 40 Crores

Worldwide: 121 to 151 Crore gross

PS: These are estimated figures.