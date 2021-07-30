RRR Makers Rope In Hema Chandra To Celebrate Charan Tarak DOSTI

Everyone is super excited for the film, RRR, right! A big yes. It is one of the most awaited films in the Telugu film industry. RRR, directed by ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli and we all know how elegantly, he narrates the script. He gives importance to each and every detail. He never compromises with the quality.

For the first time, top Telugu actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan have joined their hands together for the grand celluloid. A crazy combination, isn't it? So, obviously, expectations will be top-notch. Recently, the makers of the movie have announced that they are going to release a soulful track of 'Dosti' from the movie, RRR on the occasion of Friendship Day. The song is going to be out on August 1st at 11 AM.

Singer Hemachandra said that for the first time, he has been associated with Keeravani and Rajamouli. He further added that he is very much excited and it's a dream come true for him. Hemachandra said that the shooting of the song is next level. He said that RRR is the biggest project and the way the shooting of the promotional song took place is mindblowing. He said that Seetharama Sastry has penned the lyrics in a beautiful manner. See what Hemachandra is saying about his experience of singing a song for RRR. Here is the video, just give a look at it.