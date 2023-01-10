RRR, The Kashmir Files and Kantara Make The Cut on Oscars 2023 Reminder List

New Delhi: The Kashmir Files, which portrays the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits, has been shortlisted for Oscars. SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, India’s official entry ‘The Last Film Show’ (Chello Show), Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’ and ‘Me Vasantrao’ a Marathi film are other Indian film entries eligible for the 95th Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) unveiled the list of 301 movies in race for the Oscars on Tuesday. The Oscars reminder list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations. The Oscar committee will announce its final nominations list on January 24.

After the announcement of Oscars reminder list, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and conveyed congratulations to all the Indian feature films shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema. 🙏🙏🙏 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2023

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is competing for two awards at the Golden Globes – Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. This song is the first Indian song nominated for the Academy Awards.

