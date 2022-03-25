RRR Full Movie Leaked on Torrents

SS Rajamouli's RRR has opened to terrific response from the audience. The movie is running to packed houses across the world. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

Not just fans even celebrities are tweeting about the movie calling it a phenomenon and pride of Indian cinema. Unfortunately, we hear that the movie RRR has been leaked on piracy websites for free streaming.

We already told you that a section of the audience was recording certain scenes from the movie with their mobile phones and posted them as status message on their whatsapp, instagram and Facebook. It appears some miscreants have recorded the entire movie and RRR pirates copies are being circulated.

Piracy is a crime and recording movies in theatres amounts to offence and you could be jailed for doing so.

Watch movie only in theatres and if you find ticket prices unaffordable, wait for the OTT release. If ypu come across any pirated copies of RRR, report to the cybercrime cell.