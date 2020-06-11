Tollywood director SS Rajamouli is one of the filmmakers who give strict instructions to the cast and crew of his films to keep the news related to the movie under wraps. The maverick filmmaker is busy with his upcoming project, RRR. Not only the fans of Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Tarak but also other filmy folks show much interest to know about the information related to RRR, isn't it? Yes!

Recently, the 'Chatrapathi' heroine confirmed that she is going to act in the movie, RRR. Shriya Saran spilled beans about her role in the magnum opus celluloid. The makers of the movie didn't reveal anything about the character of Shriya earlier. According to the reports, SS Rajamouli is unhappy with Shriya Saran.

It is all known knowledge that Bollywood hero Ajay Devgn is going to play a key role in the movie, RRR. It is learned that the 'Manam' lady will be seen as the wife of Ajay Devgn in the flashback story. Shriya and Ajay have acted together in 'Drishyam' as well.

SS Rajamouli is going to enthrall the audience by narrating the story of two iconic revolutionary Telugu freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen as the male leads in the flick and we think that both of them would make the audience fall in love with them once again with their strong acting skills. Filmy sources say that Ram Charan and Jr NTR are working hard on their dubbing part and they are also not missing their workout sessions. The movie is being made on an insane budget of Rs 400 crore and it is going to hit the screens in 2021.

After RRR, SS Rajamouli is going to make a film with the superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu. In an interview, the 'Eega' director has confirmed the news. The fans of Mahesh Babu felt happy after knowing about the news as they are eagerly waiting for 'Jakanna' to wield the megaphone for Mahesh Babu.