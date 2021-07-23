RRR Movie: Legendary writer Vijayendra Prasad cleared the air over the controversy and rumours over why Jr NTR who plays the role of Komaram Bheem is seen dressed in the Muslim outfit with a cap in SS Rajamouli’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, or RRR .

Speaking to a leading English web channel Film Companion Vijayendra Prasad who is also the director’s father reveals or rather spills the beans about why he wears a cap. He said that Jr NTR was being haunted by the Nizam of Hyderabad and while trying to escape Nizam police he chooses the best camouflage, he said. Simple. He is playing a Muslim boy so that he won’t be caught, the writer explained.

SS Rajamouli received criticism for showing Jr NTR‘s Komaram Bheem dressed in the traditional outfit of a Muslim character and Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju dressed as a cop as shown in the teasers. When asked about Ram Charan’s role as a police officer, the writer said that there is also a story behind it, which will be pleasantly surprising. And for that one has to wait for the film to release.

RRR one of the highly anticipated movies of 2021 starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is slated for release in October.

