RRR Climax Shoot Begins With Alluri Sitarama Raju And Komaram Bheem Rajamouli

Not only fans of SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan but also others are eagerly waiting for the release of grand celluloid, RRR. Now, the ace filmmaker took to his Twitter and announced the climax shoot has begun. He shared a photo of two persons shaking hands with each other. Sharing the image, SS Rajamouli captioned it as, "The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve.." Here is the tweet.

The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve... #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021

RRR is a period action drama movie written and directed by the most popular filmmaker in Tollywood, SS Rajamouli. For the first time, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen acting together. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen as the female leads in the grand celluloid.

RRR is a fictional story and it is all about the two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri respectively. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on 8 January 2021 along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil languages but due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the shooting has been postponed.