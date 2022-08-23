RRR is A Circus, I Can't Make Sense of Maniratnam Movies Either: RGV

Tollywood controversial director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has again made sensational comments on the RRR movie. He compared the RRR movie with Circus.

In an interview with a Youtube channel RGV said " While seeing RRR in a theatre, he felt like he was watching a circus. However, he stressed that his comments should not be misunderstood.

"I had an amazing experience while watching RRR, especially the scene of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan saving a youngster on a railway bridge. Both actors did exploits in Gemini Circus like professional gymnasts" he remarked.

In response to a question, the Tollywood director stated that "he dislikes Mani Ratnam's movies and Mani Ratnam to doesn't like my movies as well. However, we collaborated on writing for Donga Donga and Gaayam. He didn't accept my points and views and I didn't accept to," he continued

RGV added that he had written the perfect storyline and cast the ideal actors for the films Kshana Kshanam and 'Sarkar' in his career, and for the rest films, I did not want to do with a certain hero.