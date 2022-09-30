RRR Actor Ram Charan is The New Face of Hero Motocorp

To bring added excitement for the customers in the festive season, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced the appointment of Indian superstar, Ram Charan as the new brand ambassador.

The energized high-decibel campaign of Glamour XTEC - Gazab Style, Gazab Technology features Ram Charan riding stunning Glamour in Nexus Blue Colour. The actor is seen as a stylish protagonist who brings alive the unique aspects of the motorcycle such as connectivity, performance, style and safety. The Glamour XTEC personifies the evolved preferences of today’s youth with its elevated glamour quotient and consistent performance.

The new campaign taps into a new-age youth culture of ‘swiping’ and how with just a right or a left swipe they decide what they like and what they don’t. More importantly, it’s with just a glance that they decide what they like which makes leaving a great first impression critical. The campaign depicts Glamour XTEC setting the benchmark in the market with its new-age features, premium and youthful appeal, thus leading the game.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “The association with the celebrated Indian actor, Ram Charan marks yet another significant milestone in the journey of one of India’s most popular two-wheeler brands, Glamour. With Ram Charan, we have gained a partner who shares the same X-factor as the new Glamour XTEC, and is equally youthful, performance-oriented, and vibrant. As the motorcycle continues to set new benchmarks in the 125cc segment this festive season, we are looking at building a deeper connection with our customers through our upcoming television campaign featuring Ram.”

On the appointment as the brand ambassador for Hero Glamour XTEC, the Indian actor Ram Charan said, “I am really excited to be a part of the Hero MotoCorp Family - the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. And, I am really looking forward to a glamorous time ahead.”

The commercial will showcase both the effortless style and high fashion quotient as well as the attention-grabbing high-tech features. Within just a short period of time, Glamour XTEC has caught the imagination of the customers in the 125cc motorcycle segment. The motorcycle appeals to the youth with its exciting features, such as Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, Navigation Assist, Built-in Mobile Charger, LED headlamp along with safety features, Side-Stand Engine cut off and Bank Angle Sensor.