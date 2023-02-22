RRR Actor Ram Charan on Good Morning America

Actor Ram Charan will make an appearance on the popular Good Morning America show on the 22nd of February- 1pm EST / 11:30 pm IST.

The actor has been invited to the show owing to his charming and versatile performance in his upcoming movie RRR.

Ram Charan is known for his grounded and humble personality and has gained a huge fan following for his acting skills worldwide. He has delivered several successful movies in the Indian film industry and has garnered critical acclaim for his performances.

During his appearance on the Good Morning America show, Ram Charan will be discussing his experience of working on the movie RRR and his upcoming projects. Fans can also expect to see the actor's charismatic personality as he shares some interesting anecdotes from his personal and professional life.

Ram Charan's appearance on the show will be a treat for his fans and will provide a glimpse into the world of Indian cinema.