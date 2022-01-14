Rowdy Boys Leaked

Rowdy Boys is a romantic action flick written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish through Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The film marks the debut of Dil Raju's nephew, Ashish Reddy as the lead actor with Anupama Parameswaran playing the female lead. The music has been scored by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie hit theatres on January 14, 2022.

Rowdy Boys trailer has received a good response from the audience. Anupama Parameswaran’s on-screen chemistry with Ashish Reddy is sure to woo the audience to theatres in large numbers.

The audience seems to have given a thumb to the movie, but we will know the actual box office numbers by the end of the day.

Unfortunately, the latest we hear is that Rowdy Boys has fallen prey to piracy within a few hours of its release. Reports say that pirated copies of Rowdy Boys are in circulation. Yes. We hear that Rowdy Boys has been leaked on movierulz, filmyzilla, iBomma, and other piracy sites.

We urge our readers to stop piracy and report any such incidents to the cybercrime cell. The making of a movie involves the efforts of a lot of people. So watch it on the big screen or wait for its OTT Release.