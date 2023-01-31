SS Rajamouli’s epic sensation RRR continues its tryst in the international movie scenario, with the filming topping the Golden Tomatoes charts as the Fan Favourite Movie of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes! Rotten Tomatoes is a highly-rated American review-aggregation website for films and television series.

Sharing the good news on Twitter RRR movie makers on Monday night, wrote,” #RRRMovie is the #GoldenTomato Award Winner for Fan Favorite Movie of 2022 Sending love to all our fans who voted for #RRR! Touched by your infinite supply of love and unwavering support,” they wrote.

RRR beat Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All (which received 11 Oscar nominations) and Avatar: The Way of Water which were at no 3 and 2 respectively in the charts. As per the Rotten Tomatoes website, the movie reached the No 1 spot by the second week of voting, Everything Everywhere and The Way of Water reached the top five, along with The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick. The order below reflects the number of total votes cast for each film by users in a poll that ran on RT from January 12 to January 27.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie has already won the global recognition awards such as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award. Naatu Naatu song from the movie won the Golden Globe award in the best original song-motion picture category making it the first Indian production to win the coveted award with music director MM Keeravani taking the award. The ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from RRR was nominated in the Oscar for Original Song category this year.

