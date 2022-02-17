Roposo Brings The Battle of Beatboxers 2.0 LIVE to Mainstream Audiences

Mumbai: With the increasing consumption of beatboxing in India, Roposo, one of the country’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform, is bringing beatboxing out to the mainstream. It is teaming up with Rawdust as the official live entertainment partner for The Battle of Beatboxers 2.0 (TBOB) - one of India’s biggest beatboxing battles. Roposo will exclusively live stream the event to millions of its users. The event will also be showcased on Glance, the lock screen platform with over 163 million users in India.

The top 32 participants who are selected for the ‘KnockOut Round’ will battle it out for the top 2 winning titles in Mumbai at Y.B Chauhan auditorium on February 19th, 2022. Popular beatboxers - Gully Boy fame D-Cypher aka Gaurav Gambhir, and BeatRaw aka Roshan Gamare - are the judges along with Dilip Sakhrani who was the first Indian to win an international beatboxing competition. TBOB will be hosted by the song writer, Rap and RnB Artist Shaikhspeare aka Aamir Shaikh and Roposo creator Bhawna Munjal. The event will witness exciting performances along with a special showcase by the judges.

The selected participants will get a chance to be a part of Roposo’s growing creator community. The contestant with the highest number of views on Roposo will receive various prizes and benefits from Rawdust. The top four participants will also receive a unique partnership opportunity with the Roposo. These selected beatboxers will get to be a part of various artist collaborations and live shows not only on Roposo, but on lock screen content platform Glance as well, enabling them to live stream at a massive scale.

Commenting on the announcement, Mansi Jain, Vice President, and GM, Roposo said, “With this partnership, Roposo aims to provide beatboxers across India an opportunity to expand their fan base by introducing the craft of beatboxing to a much larger audience. Our ongoing effort is to identify different genres, artists and subcultures that will help niche music segments, such as beatboxing, explore new avenues and monetize their talent.”

Nikunj Mehta, the founder of Rawdust, said, “Beatboxing is still an underrated form of music in India. While first season of The Battle of Beatboxers received a great response, we are certain this season will attract newer audience as we partner with a prominent live platform like Roposo. This will enable beatboxers a platform to become content creators as well, which is a huge plus point for them.”

“Only in recent times have genres like beatboxing and rap received eminence in the Indian music industry. Competitions like The Battle of Beatboxers helps us find the most talented beatboxers who deserve more listeners”, said D-Cypher aka Gaurav Gambhir renowned Indian Beatboxer and judge on The Battle of Beatboxers 2.0. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Roposo, create live content on the platform and increase our fanbase,” he added.

The pandemic has accelerated content consumption through social media and digital platforms, leading to an increase in artists looking at newer ways of building their fanbase. Roposo is encouraging creators from untapped genres to create unique content, become trendsetters and find greater audience reach with a potential to monetize their talent. The Battle of Beatboxers 2.0 is a one-of-a-kind musical event that will support the talented beatboxing music creators to generate original content in such a niche music category.

