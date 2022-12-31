Roopesh Shetty Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Bigg Boss Kananda season 9 curtains are down and contestants are out of the show after 108 days. As per the prediction Roopesh Shetty has bagged the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy with prize money. Roopesh Shetty was highly predicted for winner since day one of the show and he gained huge following from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. Roopesh Shetty impressed the audience with his kind heart and performance in the task. We Sakshi Post congratulate and wish you all the best Roopesh Shetty.