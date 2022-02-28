Romance in Bigg Boss Ultimate House, Abhirami and Niroop Kiss and Make Up?

Bigg Boss Ultimate is going well and is getting massive response from the audience. Simbu is the new Bigg Boss Ultimate host in place of Kamal Haaasan. The Kollywood Ulaganayagan announced that he will not be able to host the Bigg Boss Ultimate show due to a scheduling conflict, but promised that he will return to the Bigg Boss stage for Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. However, with Simbu having taken his place, the audience are loving Simbu's hosting and say he is hosting the show better than Kamal Haasan. In yesterday's episode, Suresh Chakravarthy and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru (KPY) Sathish entered the house via wild card entry. No elimination took place last week.

Speaking about romance in the Bigg Boss Ultimate house, it appears that Bigg Boss is trying to patch up Niroop and Abhirami. As we all know, Niroop and Abhirami were in a relationship and later broke up for personal reasons. In the Valentine task, Niroop confessed saying Abhirami was his first love. Later, a few contestants asked Abhirami if she would give Niroop a chance, to which Abhirami replied in the negative. Anyway, in the recent task, Abhirami was asked to kiss Niroop as part of the task, and guess what? Abhirami kissed Niroop without any hesitation, much to the surprise of all the housemates. And No, we did not miss Niroop's blushing face. Recently, Niroop hinted at getting back together to Abhirami.However, Abhirami replied with 'Time ille', meaning she has no time for love. After this, netizens are going ga ga over the exchange of conversation between the two. Here's what Niroop-Abhirami told each other.

Niroop to Abhirami: Kadhal vanthal solli anuppu. Uyirodirunthal varugiren

Abhirami: Time ille

Following this episode, we can say that Bigg Boss will definitely play cupid for Abhirami and Niroop. If that happens, Abhirami and Niroop will give good content to the show.

In the Bigg Boss house, these are common. But keep in mind that Bigg Boss can do anything; it can mend a broken relationship or break up a romantic couple. So let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss Ultimate makers are planning for Abhirami and Niroop.