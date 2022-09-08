Romance In Bigg Boss OTT Kannada House

Romance has begun in Bigg Boss OTT Kannada house. Hwoever, we all know that romance gets interesting if couples change track. History has shown this! Yes, we are talking about Rakesh Adiga and Jayshree's chemistry inside the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house. As we all know, Rakesh Adiga and Sonu Srinivas Gowda have gotten close to each other in the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada house. Everyone expected that they could end up as acouple in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1. But viewers were stunned after watching the video of Rakesh Adiga kissing Jayshree.

Sonu Gowda gets jealous everytime Rakesh gets closer to other contestants, and now after the kiss scene, Sonu eyes turns red with anger. After Rakesh kissed Jayshree, she gave a strange reaction and moved out of the spot. Now the video of Rakesh kissing Jayshree is doing the rounds on social media.

Earlier, Rakesh was close to Shirisha Gowda, but after her elimination, he started building a bond with Sonu Srinivas Gowda. Sonu Gowda used to have an issue with Rakesh and Shirsha. But after Shirisha's elimination, Sonu Gowda got close to Rakesh Adiga.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has completed four weeks and is approaching its grand finale week soon. Bigg Boss OTT Kannada makers shocked the contestants and audience with double elimination. Talking about the predicted Bigg Boss OTT Kannada winner and runner up, Roopesh Shetty and Nanadu are tipped to be the winners.

Stay tuned to Sakshi post for winner