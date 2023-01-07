Rohit Shetty Rushed to LB Nagar Hospital After Mishap on Sets

Bollywood star director Rohit Shetty was injured in an accident on Saturday. The incident occurred while filming for the upcoming web series Indian Police Force in Hyderabad. He suffered a hand injury while filming at Ramoji Film City on the city's outskirts. He was taken to Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar, where doctors did minor surgery on him. Later, Rohit Shetty was discharged, and his health is stable.

The shoot includes car chase sequences as well as other high-octane action and stunt scenarios. Sidharth Malhotra was injured while filming for the Indian Police Force in Goa in May of last year. Both Rohit Shetty and Sidharth are debuting online series. Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty both play important parts in this web series.

