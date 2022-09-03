Hyderabad: Rock lovers and those interested in Hyderabad's unique rock formations are in for a treat on Sunday. “Other Kohinoors, The Rocks of Hyderabad,” a documentary film showcasing various enchanting rock structures in and around the city is set to be screened at Prasad's theatre here on September 4 for free.

Uma Magal, director and producer of the film, said that the film promises to be a fun, interesting, and entertaining film with a message to balance the growth of this vibrant city with millennia-old landscape and related culture that makes it a unique city in the world. She spent more than 10 years researching and making the film which is all about the geo heritage of the Deccan plateau.

Another interesting aspect is that she has tried to make the narration of the film more interesting for the younger generation by incorporating a rap song in English, Telugu, and Dakhani Urdu!

“The hope is to help people reconnect with the unique landscape: to increase the dialogue around the unique rock formations that the city is blessed with by nature and retain the rocks that remain in the city even as we move on with the work of growing and developing the city,” she said on Saturday.