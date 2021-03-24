Roberrt Day 13 Kannada Box Office Collections: Darshan's Film Is A Monstrous Blockbuster Of 2021

Challenging star Darshan is making all the right noises everywhere across the globe. The film is doing fantastic business at the Karnataka box office as there are no big-ticket films to compete with Roberrt. Darash has proved that content is king to rule the box office. The film is raking in the moolah at the domestic box office.

Thanks to the positive word of mouth from the audience, the film has been drawing the audience to theatres. Audience, fans as well as critics across the nation have been raving about Darshan's performance in Roberrt. Darshan fans and audience reviews are translating into box office numbers. With each passing day, the film has been achieving to a new milestone. According to trade reports, the film has joined the prestigious club of Rs 100 cr. If reports are to be believed, Robert first share of Kannada seems to be Rs 23 cr. Talking about the latest collections, Darshan might have earned Rs 0.42 cr on its thirteenth day at the box office. The film total business stands at Rs 100 cr plus.

In the meantime, Darshan is currently busy reading scripts and several directors are making a beeline to work with him after the smashing success of Roberrt. He will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick.