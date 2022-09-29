Robbery Attempt at Mahesh Babu's House

A case of robbery was registered against a person for trying to break into the house of Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu at Jubilee Hills. Going into the details, a man tried to jump the wall of Mahesh Babu's house on Tuesday night. He suffered serious injuries after he tried to jump the high wall. According to the reports, the man was identified as Krishna. Three days ago, he came to Hyderabad from Odisha and he jumped the wall which is 30 feet in height. The security who heard the sound went and saw a person lying with injuries. They immediately informed the police. The cops reached the spot and rushed him to the Osmania Hospital for treatment. It is said that Mahesh Babu was in the house itself at the time of the incident. Police filed a case and the investigation is underway.

It is all known knowledge that Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi died at the age of 70 on Wednesday in Hyderabad due to age-related illness. Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna and daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and son Mahesh Babu. Her elder son Ramesh Babu died in January this year.

