RJ Kajal's Elimination Plus To Sunny, Minus To Shanmukh: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers seems to be enjoying the last week the show, thanks to the excitement surrounding the finale. Yes, Bigg Boss show organisers are telecasting the AVs of top five finalists of the show.

Now, contestants always want to get rid of their competition. When RJ Kajal was inside the house, Shanmukh’s had waited for Kajal’s elimination. He thought that it would also help Siri reach the finals. As per latest reports, VJ Sunny is leading in unofficial polls with the highest votes and Shanmukh is said to be in the second position.

However, there seems to be a huge margin between Shanmukh and Sunny in terms of votes, as per the buzz. Show obersers say that VJ Sunny is at the top because of RJ Kajal as her fans are voting for him. On the other hand, Shanmukh, who waited for Kajal’s elimination seems to be regretting as he is unable to beat Sunny.

If Siri was eliminated, Shanmukh would have been in the top one position. In this context, RJ Kajal’s elimination has become a big plus point to Sunny and a huge minus point to Shanmukh.

In the last few days of the show, the voting trends are bound to change. So let's see what happens.