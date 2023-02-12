Rishab Shetty Remuneration For Kantara

Kantara is one of the most talked about movies in recent times. The lead actor Rishab Shetty is on cloud nine after the massive success of the movie.

Following a huge success, the makers have decided to make a prequel and Rishab is all set to go on digital detox so he can focus on writing the story of the prequel to Kantara.

In a recent media interaction, he was asked as to how much he received for Kantara as in what was Rishab's pay for the hugely successful way. Even though he refused to divulge the details, Rishab did spill the beans on another fact that amazed the journalists.

The Kantara star said that Hombale films is one of the most respected production houses and now he knows why. Hombale films, which produced the movie, is said to have made a second round of payment to all the crew members following the movie's success. Isn't that great?

