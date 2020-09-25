SP Balasubrahmanyam, one of the legendary singers who entertained fans for many years breathed his last at 1:04 PM today (September 25th). The 74 year old singer has a unique voice and in a career of more than five decades, he sung 40,000 songs in 16 different languages.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, known as SP Balasubrahmanyam is not only a singer but also an actor, producer, music director and a dubbing artist. SPB won various awards and also received Padmashri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. As a tribute to SPB, let us remember the legendary singer by looking into some of the rare and unseen pictures of him.

