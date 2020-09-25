Tollywood legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam left for the heavenly aboard today, September 25th. He was 74. Earlier, on August 5th, he was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5th due to the novel coronavirus.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB. In a career spanning over five decades, he sang more than 40,000 songs across different Indian languages. He was loved by fans across age groups for his immense contribution to the musical landscape. Besides singing, he acted in various films and also bankrolled a couple of movies. He was a music director and also a dubbing artist.

He got his first break with a Telugu movie ‘Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna’ in 1966. K Viswanath’s epic classic ‘Sankarabharanam’ and the 1981 Bollywood hit ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ were the two turning points in SPB's career. The South Indian film fraternity extended their tributes and condolences to SPB's family. For nearly 10 years, SP Bala Subrahmanyam recorded 15 to 16 songs in a day in Bombay, later the number decreased.

Let’s take a look at a few songs sung by SPB.

(Video Courtesy: YouTube)