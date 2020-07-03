Prominent Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early on Friday morning after she suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. She breathed her last around 2.30 am on Friday and was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai's Malad by her family at 7am.

The three-time National Award winner had choreographed some of India's most memorable tracks which include Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007.

She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Not just Bollywood stars, but Tollywood celebs, including Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia condoled the death of the choreographer.

Have a look at their tweets:

I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones . RIP #Sarojkhan ji 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CLr6musCrO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 3, 2020

Very saddened to hear the passing of #SarojKhan or masterji as we call her fondly. A talented creator made dancing so effortless ,worked with her in Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, in an iconic song, was amazed at how she worked on transforming the actors to her visuals🙏 RIP — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) July 3, 2020

Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed. pic.twitter.com/iKFyHnXtK5 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji 🙏🏼

You are truly irreplaceable. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 3, 2020