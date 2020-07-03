RIP Saroj Khan: Tollywood Celebs Including Allu Arjun, Tamannaah Mourn Demise Of Masterji

Jul 03, 2020, 18:19 IST
- Sakshi Post

Prominent Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died early on Friday morning after she suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. She breathed her last around 2.30 am on Friday and was laid to rest in a cemetery in Mumbai's Malad by her family at 7am.

The three-time National Award winner had choreographed some of India's most memorable tracks which include Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007.

She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

Not just Bollywood stars, but Tollywood celebs, including Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia condoled the death of the choreographer.

Have a look at their tweets:

Advertisement
Back to Top