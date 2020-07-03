Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan who was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing on June 17th, passed away on the wee hours of Friday. According to the sources, she died of cardiac arrest at 1.52 am early on Friday. The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today.The ace choreographer tested negative for coronavirus but she had severe diabetes and age-related illness. She was 72 and survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

Nirmala Nagpal, popularly known as Saroj Khan is one of the most renowned choreographers in Bollywood. With a career spanning more than four decades, she has choreographed not less than 2,000 songs. Saroj Khan is called, "The Mother of Dance or Choreography in India". She started her career at the age of three with film Nazarana as a child artiste and in the late 1950s, she worked as a background dancer. She got a break as a choreographer with the movie, 'Geeta Mera Naam'. She worked with many stars and became one of the most successful choreographers in B-town. Saroj Khan last choreographed for the song 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from the film, Kalank. Madhuri Dixit danced with much grace as usual in the song.

Following the demise, several Bollywood celebs expressed their condolences on social media.

Remo D'Souza shared a post and wrote as, "Got up with a huge pain in my heart ..... on hearing about your demise ,you were an institution in yourself ,the biggest loss to our dance fraternity.... was fortunate to dance under you , dance with you , choreograph you and choreograph with you and direct you .... willl never forget the love and the passion with which u would choreograph each song the passion in your eyes was like never seen before .... thank you for teaching me so much .... you will always be remembered and always in our hearts .....Saroji.... my condolences to the entire family ..... RIP mam". Here is the post.

Nimrat Kaur wrote on her Twitter as, "Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another." Here is the tweet.

Vivek tweeted as, "OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP."

Netizens took to the micro-blogging site to mourn the death of legendary choreographer. Here are some of the tweets.

The Mother of Choreography in India & winner of 3 National Award SAROJ KHAN JI is no more.She rules over 40yrs in bollywood and choreographed more than 2000 songs.She was the reason behind the success of Superstars like late SRIDEVI ji & Madhuri Dixit ji RIP💐💐#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/Ara0FnzNLu — P U S H P I T A (@ThePushpitaDas) July 3, 2020